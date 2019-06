Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has won today’s stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

He easily outsprinted the bunch at the end of the 177 kilometre 3rd stage of the World Tour event.

The Bora Hansgrohe rider was given a perfect lead-out by team mate Shane Archbold.

This is Bennett’s 7th win of the season with 2 stage victories in Paris-Nice, 2 in the Tour of Turkey as well as stage victories in the UAE Tour and Vuelta a San Juan.