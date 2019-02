Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has picked up his first win of 2019.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter took the final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina.

He powered past his rivals at the end of the 141 kilometres 7th stage with a blistering turn of speed to pip Alvaro Hodeg of Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Afterwards he said the win was a great morale boost so early in the season but admitted he had to work hard for it.