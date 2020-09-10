Bennett battling for Points in Tour’s longest day

Green jersey wearer Sam Bennett from Carrick on Suir will take a commanding 68 point lead in the battle for the Green Jersey into the longest stage of this year’s Tour de France.

The 222 kilometre trek from Chauvigny to Sarran features an intermediate sprint a quarter of the way in.

Bennett’s nearest challenger for the Points Classification Peter Sagan was bumped down to last place on yesterday’s stage for an infringement on Wout van Aert in a thrilling bunch sprint which saw the Irish champion moved up from 3rd to 2nd behind Caleb Ewan.

The yellow jersey of Primoz Roglic could come under threat today.

He holds a 21-second lead over Egan Bernal.