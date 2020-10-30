Bennett aiming to prove he’s the fastest in Tour of Spain

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will be out to prove a point on today’s 10th stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Deceuninck Quick Step rider crossed the line first yesterday but was later demoted to last place in the bunch for shouldering another rider with 500 metres to go.

The debate on the relegation rages on with many saying the Tour de France Points winner was trying to avoid being forced into the barriers and also trying to stay on the wheel of his lead-out train.

Ireland’s Dan Martin begins today’s third on general classification – 28-seconds down on race leader Richard Carapaz.