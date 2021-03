Sam Bennett will lead the Deceuninck – Quick Step team in this week’s Belgian one-day race Brugge – De Panne.

The Carrick man – with four wins to his name already this season – will be one of the favourites for the 45th edition of the race on Wednesday.

At 204 kilometres it is likely to end in a bunch sprint however cross-winds could make for a difficult days racing.

The event was previously won by Sean Kelly back in 1980 when it was a 3-day stage race.