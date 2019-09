There’s another chance for Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett to complete a hat-trick of wins on this year’s Vuelta a Espana.

Today’s 165 kilometre 19th stage is a day for the sprinters and will finish in Toledo.

The 28 year old Bora-Hansgrohe rider has already notched up two stage wins on the three week Spanish tour as well as taking two second place finishes.

The race will finish in Madrid on Sunday.