Alpine challenge ahead for Bennett in Tour de France

It’s another daunting mountain stage awaiting the cyclists at the Tour de France later today.

Stage 17 is seen as the Queen Stage of the three week race and will see the competitors face two Hors Category climbs over the course of 170 kilometres.

First up is the Col de la Madeleine before the stage finishes with the 21.5 kilometre climb of the spectacular Col de la Loze which rises to 2,304 metres above sea level.

Five stages from the finish on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett holds a 45 point lead over Peter Sagan in the battle for the Green Jersey.

Today’s Intermediate Sprint comes 45 kilometres into the stage, before the top climbers come to the fore.

Primoz Roglic remains in the Yellow Jersey with a 40 second lead over Tadej Pogacar.