Joy turned to despair for Tipperary’s Sam Bennett after today’s ninth stage of the Vuelta Espana.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider thought he had claimed the stage win, only to be later disqualified for barging into a competitor.

The stage instead was handed to Pascal Ackermann.

The win would have pushed Bennett up to 4th in the points classification.

Richard Carapaz retains the overall race leader’s red jersey, with Dan Martin staying 28-seconds behind in third.