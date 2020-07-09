Croke Park ‘Bloody Sunday’ event still on agenda but match unlikely to take place

An event in Croke Park to mark the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday is still set to go ahead on November 21st.

Initial plans to stage a game between Dublin and Tipperary have been thrown into disarray by the pandemic, with the hurling and football championships now set to take place between October and December.

Enda O’Sullivan is Secretary of the Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee.

He says that any game on November 21st won’t be possible unless both counties have already been knocked out of the championship:

“The Leinster Football Final is fixed for that night and the GAA have promised us that there will be a huge commemoration on that night in Croke Park. But they’re still working on the plans and they haven’t released those to us yet.

“But there will be a big commemoration in Croke Park on November 21st.”