€105,000 has been allocated to Tipperary sports groups to help them deal with the challenge of Covid-19.

Just under €89,000 is to be distributed across 74 Tipperary sports clubs to help them cover the costs of implementing hygiene and social distancing protocols.

This will come in the form of grants with a max €1,500 limit.

€17,000 is also allocated to Tipperary clubs under the Sport Innovation Fund, to develop programmes that promote sport and physical activity.