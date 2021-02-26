County/Divisional issue to be discussed at Congress

The future of the link between divisional championships and the county championship in Tipperary will be decided this weekend at the Annual GAA congress.

One of the motions being voted on is to limit county championships to 16 teams in senior and intermediate grades.

This would likely mean winning a divisional championship would not allow the team into the knockout stages of the county championship.

Speaking to Tipp FM, hurling analyst and two-time north championship winner Ken Hogan, said he has a shared view on the issue.

“I think I agree with the County Board in the fact that we are now in a time where Divisional Championships shouldn’t probably have a say at County level.”

“We don’t need it but I still think no more than any competition it should be respected. I was lucky enough to win two Divisional medals – they were probably the highlights of my own club career.”

“I think it’s important to still play that competition – while it may not have input into County Championships I still feel that every County Board should have ownership of their own championship and I think the Divisional Championship should still be a big sway in a players ambitions.”