County Senior Football final decided this weekend

The line-up for the County Senior Football final will be known this weekend.

The first of tomorrows semi-finals sees Clonmel Commercials go up against Loughmore Castleiney in Boherlahan at 1 o’clock.

The focus then turns to Leahy Park in Cashel where Moyle Rovers and JK Brackens go head to head at 3 o’clock.

JK Brackens are on a good run this year as their hurlers have reached the final of the Seamus O’Riain Cup next weekend.

Hurling captain Paddy Cadell says the mood in the Brackens camp is buoyant.