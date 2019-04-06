County Senior Hurling Championships get underway today

Today sees the start of the County Senior hurling championships.

The first game to get underway in the Dan Breen Cup is the meeting of Nenagh Eire Og and Upperchurch Drombane in Dolla at 3.30pm.

Then there are 3 games down for decision at 6pm.

Thurles Sarsfields go up against Éire Óg Annacarthy in Dundrum, and Kiladangan play Drom & Inch in Templederry.

Tipp captain Seamie Callanan – who plays for Drom & Inch – says he loves going back to his club…

Burgess face Loughmore Castleiney in Borrisoleigh, in their Group 1 game.

Former West Tipp chair John O’Shea says that’s a hard group to call…

Turning now to the Seamus O’Riain Cup games, and first up JK Bracken’s meet St Mary’s in Littleton at 4:30pm.

Then at 6, it’s Newport v Silvermines in Nenagh and Clonakenny against Cashel King Cormac’s in Boherlahan.

And there’s one game in the Intermediate Hurling Championship this afternoon.

Moyne Templetuohy play Kilsheelan Kilcash in Boherlahan at 4.30pm.