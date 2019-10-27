County Senior Football semi finals take place today

JK Brackens will go into this afternoons County Senior Football semi-final as underdogs.

The mid-Tipp club go up against Moyle Rovers at Leahy Park in Cashel at 3 o’clock.

Next Sunday their hurlers are in action in the Seamus O’Riain Cup final against Holycross/Ballycahill.

Brackens chairman Eamon Corcoran says it’s been a massive year for them in both hurling and football.

The first of the football semi-finals sees Clonmel Commercials go up against Loughmore Castleiney in Boherlahan at 1 o’clock.