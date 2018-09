Two of the County Senior football quarter finals are down for decision this afternoon.

Ballyporeen face Ardfinnan in Cahir at 2:30.

While, reigning county champions Clonmel Commercials face Kilsheelan Kilcash in Monroe at the same time.

Last Friday Loughmore Castleiney and Moyle Rovers booking their places in the semi finals.

However, Tipp manager Liam Kearns says it’s hard to see past Clonmel Commercials again.