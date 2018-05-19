In County League Action today

*Division 3 group 2

Carrick Swans v Moyne Templetuohy at Davin Park at 2.30

Knockavilla v Lattin Cullen Gaels in Dundrum at 4

*Division 1 Group 2

Roscrea v Upperchurch Drombane at 7 in Roscrea

*Division 3 Group 1

Ballina v Sean Treacys at 7 in Ballina

St Marys v Cappawhite at 7 in Clonmel

*Division 1 Group 2

Nenagh Eire Og v Clonoulty Rossmore in McDonagh Park at 7.30

*Division 6 group 1

Mullinahone v Emly in Mullinahone at 7.30

The Juvenile County Finals are also on today in Templetuohy with finals in all underage grades and we will have live updates on Tipp FM throughout the afternoon