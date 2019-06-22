County Hurling League a success

Clubs across the county are back in action this weekend as the county hurling league approaches the closing stages in Tipperary.

League games have been played over the last few months to give club players regular games in hurling and football with the absence of club championship matches in the summer months due to the expanded Intercounty GAA calendar.

A small number of teams across the county have withdrawn from the league but overall it has been a success according to county board chairperson John Devane.