County Hurling League results – Saturday

Lots of County Hurling League action this weekend, with several fixtures down for today but first, last night’s results:

Starting with Division 1, Kiladangan beat Thurles Sarsfields by a point in Puckane, 4-17 to 2-22 the final score.

While, Moycarkey Borris couldn’t overcome Drom & Inch, the match finished 0-21 to 1-15 in Littleton.

Then in yesterday’s only Division 2 pairing, with Templederry were edged out by Carrick Swans, winning by a point, 2-12 to 1-14 the final score in Cashel.

Then, in Division 3, Ballinahinch lost out to Moyne Templetuohy in Shallee 1-12 to 0-12 the final score,

While Sean Treacys beat Galtee rovers in Kilcommon, the match finishing 1-19 to 0-07.

The first of the Division 4 games saw Arravale Rovers overcome Loughmore Castleiney at Sean Treacy Park, 1-09 to 0-10 the final score.

Then Fr Sheedys fell to Grangemockler, 0-15 to 0-11 the score in Clogheen,

Finally, in Division 5, Newcastle beat Cahir in Newcastle, 3-11 to 2-12.