County Hurling League results – Saturday

Plenty of Hurling action today, but first, last night’s results

Starting with Division 1, where Drom and Inch beat Kiladangan 1-16 to 2-12 in the Ragg.

Meanwhile, Nenagh Eire Og overcame Killenaule by 4-31 to 2-18.

Then, in Division 2 Mullinahone and Ballina were inseparable, the match ending 15 points a piece in Mullinahone.

Over to Division 3 and Clonoulty Rossmore narrowly edged out Moneygall in Clonoulty, 1-14 to 1-12 the final score.

In Division 4, Carrick Davins dominated Thurles Sarsfields at Outside Field on a scoreline of 2-26 to 1-10.

Lastly, Division 5 saw Cappawhite beat their hosts Cahir by a point, the match finishing 1-16 to 0-18.