County Hurling League fixtures – Sunday

In today’s County Hurling League’s action, there’s a raft of games down for decision.

Starting with Division 1, Éire Óg Annacarthy host Nenagh Éire Óg and Portroe go to Roscrea.

While Upperchurch Drombane play Burgess in Drombane – all those games get going at 12 noon.

And Borrisoleigh entertain Kilruane MacDonaghs in Borrisoleigh at 2.

The match between Clonoulty Rossmore v Toomevara due to be played today is off due to a bereavement in Toomevara. The game has been re fixed for next Tuesday 30th at 8pm in Clonoulty

While Killenaule v Loughmore Castleiney, due to take place in Killenaule today is also off with the home side unable to field a team.

+++

To Division 2 where Cashel King Cormacs take on St Mary’s in Cashel and Silvermines play Borrisokane in Dolla.

Ballingarry host Mullinahone, while Golden Kilfeackle welcome Shannon Rovers to Golden.

Meanwhile, JK Bracken travel to Ballina, and Newport entertain Lorrha.

All those games get underway at 12noon.

+++

In Division 3, Ballybacon play Lattin Gaels in Goatenbridge at 12 noon.

Then at 3:30pm, Drom & Inch take on Boherlahan Dualla in the Ragg and Cappawhite welcome Kiladangan to Cappawhite.

Due to a bereavement, the match between Moneygall and Moyle Rovers, due to be played in Moneygall today, is off.

Also, the pairing of Gortnahoe Glengoole and Kilsheelan Kilcash is now off as Kilsheelan are unable to field a team.

+++

The two games down for decision in Division 4 pit Rockwell Rovers against Thurles Sarsfields in New Inn at 12.

While Skeenarinky take on Moycarkey Borris in Ballyporeen at 3.30.

+++

In Division 5 at 12 noon, Ballylooby play Thurles Gaels in Ballylooby, while JK Bracken’s meet Ballingarry in Templemore at 3.30.