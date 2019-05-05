County Hurling League fixtures – Sunday

County hurling league action continues throughout the day today.

Division 5 starts the day off with an early throw-in, with Newcastle entertaining Ballingarry at 10am

Thurles Gaels were set to take on JK Bracken’s in Kickham Park, though, due to a bereavement, the match has been rearranged for tomorrow at half 2.

There’s a raft of games down for decision in division 2 today

Starting with Clonakenny playing Cashel King Cormac’s, they’ve just thrown in in Clonakenny.

Following that, Carrick Swans face Silvermines in Davin Park, St Mary’s go up against Templederry in Clonmel

While Borrisokane host Holycross Ballycahill, JK Brackens play Newport in Templemore

All of those get underway at midday.

The match between Shannon Rovers and Ballingarry due to be played in Ballinderry today is off with Ballingarry unable to field a team.

Just the one match in division 6, that sees Solohead entertaining Killea at 12

Division 1 action today sees Loughmore Castleiney playing Roscrea in Castleiney at 12

Also at 12 Toomevara play host to Eire Og