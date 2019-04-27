County Hurling League fixtures – Saturday

Games are taking place this afternoon and evening across the 5 divisions in the County Hurling League.

Starting with Division 1, and Kiladangan take on Thurles Sarsfields in Puckane at 6.30.

While, Moycarkey Borris play Drom & Inch in Littleton at 7.

+++

There’s just one game in Division 2 this evening, with Templederry taking on Carrick Swans in Cashel at 7.

+++

In Division 3 Knockavilla welcome Clonoulty Rossmore to Dundrum for a 6.45 throw in.

Then, at 7, Ballinahinch take on Moyne Templetuohy in Shallee and Sean Treacys meet Galtee rovers in Kilcommon.

+++

The first of the Division 4 games pits Arravale Rovers against Loughmore Castleiney at 4.30 in Sean Treacy Park.

Then at 6:30, Fr Sheehy’s take on Grangemockler in Clogheen and Mullinahone play Boherlahan Dualla in Mullinahone.

+++

Finally, in Division 5 Cappawhite play Clonmel og in Cappawhite, while Newcastle welcome Cahir to Newcastle.

Both games throw in at 6.30.