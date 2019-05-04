County Hurling League fixtures – Saturday

The county hurling league continues with an evening full of action across Tipperary.

Two matches in Division 1 today, first up, Drom Inch meet Kiladangan in the Ragg, that gets underway at 6.30.

Then, at 7, Nenagh play host to Killenaule.

Just the one match in Division 2 this evening. That sees Mullinahone welcome Ballina to Mullinahone at 7.

Division 3 sees Moneygall travel to Clonoulty to take on Clonoulty Rossmore at 5.45.

The pairing of Galtee Rovers and Knockavilla Kickham’s due to be played in Bansha today will not go ahead. It will be refixed for a date during the week due to a bereavement in the Knockavilla Kickham’s club.

Just one match in Division 4, with Thurles Sarsfields facing off with Carrick Davins in Outside field at 7.

Division 5 sees Cahir hosting Cappawhite at 5.

Meanwhile in the Football League, Ballingarry travel to Fethard for a 6:30 throw in.