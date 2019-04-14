County GAA results – Saturday

The County senior football championship got underway yesterday evening.

The first match of the day saw JK Bracken’s beating Ballyporeen, 1-12 to 0-11 the final score in Golden.

Then, Clonmel commercials held out for a win over Arravale Rovers in Cashel, winning by two points on a scoreline of 0-09 to 1-04.

Loughmore Castleiney overcame Kilsheelan Kilcash, 2-09 to 0-04 the score in Golden.

Moyle Rovers narrowly edged Upperchurch/Drombane by a point in Littleton, 0-07 to 0-06 the final score.

Intermediate Football

Then, in the County intermediate football championship Drom & Inch swept aside the challenge of Carrick Swans in Cashel, securing a comfortable 3-12 to 0-03 win.

Rockwell Rovers glided past Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Ned Hall, a sixteen point margin between the sides, 2-16 to 0-06 the final score.

Junior A Football

In the Junior A Football championship, Sean Treacys lost out Gurtnahue/Glengoole, 1-10 to 0-8 the final score in Dundrum

while St Patrick’s beat Cappawhite in Clonoulty, 1-09 to 1-02 the final score.

Then at 6:30pm, Boherlahan/Dualla beat Clerihan by 3-05 to 2-02 in Clonoulty.

Hurling

Ballina saw off the challenge of Portroe in Nenagh last night in the North Senior Hurling Championship.

1-21 to 1-14 the final score in MacDonagh Park.

+++

Then in the north intermediate championship, Borrisokane had a convincing win over Ballinahinch, 4-13 to 0-17 the score in Nenagh.