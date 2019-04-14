County Football action continues today

The County Senior Football Championship continues today, as do the Intermediate and Junior A Football championships.

Starting with senior and Ardfinnan meet Kiladangan in Boherlahan at the rescheduled time of 3pm.

This will be Kiladangan’s second senior game in 48 hours – they took on Toomevara in the North Senior hurling championship on Friday night.

First up, in Bansha at 1:30pm, it’s Aherlow v Cahir.

Former Tipp U21 manager Tommy Twoomey says Cahir will be hoping to come out on top…

Then Killenaule and Éire Óg Annacarthy now taking place at 5pm in Cashel.

Intermediate Football

Turning now to the County Intermediate Football Championship, and first up at 2pm, Cashel King Cormacs play Clonmel Commercials in Fethard.

Moyle Rovers take on Loughmore Castleiney in Boherlahan at 1:30pm, while at 5, Moycarkey Borris meet Borrisokane in Templemore.

Golden Kilfeakle face JK Brackens in Holycross at 6pm.

While Clonmel Og meet Fr Sheehys in Ballylooby and Clonoulty Rossmore take on Fethard in New Inn – both games throw in at 6.30pm

Junior A Football

There are a raft of games down for decision in the Junior A Football Championships.

Newcastle take on Arravale Rovers in Ballyporeen at 2pm.

Mullinahone meet Solohead in New Inn at 5pm, and Shannon Rovers face Cahir in Drombane at 6pm.

Then there are 3 games set to throw in at 6:30.

Knockavilla play Portroe in Borrisoleigh, Ardfinnan meet Emly in Tipperary Town, and Rosegreen take on Moyle Rovers in Clonmel.