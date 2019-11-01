County final will define Sean Treacy’s

The county final result will define Sean Treacys season according to their captain Sean Hickey.

The west Tipp side take on Kiladangan in the county Intermediate hurling final on Saturday in Littleton.

Kiladangan are also in the senior final against Borrisoleigh the following day and will hope to ensure a memorable weekend for the north Tipp club.

A bumper crowd is expected for the Intermediate clash on Saturday as Treacy’s captain Sean Hickey told Tipp FM sport interest is high as their parish stretches from one end of the hurling division to the other.