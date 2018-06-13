County Board stands by Tipp boss



The Tipperary County Board has issued a statement this morning, in response to recent calls for the Tipp boss Michael Ryan to step down.

West Tipperary chairman John O’Shea made calls for Ryan and his backroom team to step down following their exit from the Championship last weekend.

But the County Board issued a statement to Tipp FM, saying that the position of the Tipperary management team is not the subject of any discussion or change.

It goes on to say that the management team was appointed last September for a three year term and have the full backing and support of the Co. Management Committee.

It concludes by saying that comments made by any individuals, contrary to this, do not represent the views of the Co. Management Committee and are not to be associated with the Committee or Co. Board Officers in any way.