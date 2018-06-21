County Board Chair says club structures are a joke

The County Board chair says that Tipperary club championship structures ‘are a joke’.

John Devane made the comments during a heated debate at this month’s county board meeting – explaining that the structures currently in place don’t get the best out of the county’s club or inter-county players.

Enough clubs voted to keep the divisional link in the hurling championship – which he says adds 10 rounds to the county championship – while football is less as there is no longer a link between the competitions.

John Devane says that number of weekends aren’t available to Tipperary…