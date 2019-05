Willie Barrett has blown the final whistle on his illustrious refereeing career.

Having ended his inter-county involvement some years ago the Ardfinnan man has now called time on officiating at club games as well.

After 40 years as the “man in black” Willie was a guest on Tipp FM’s Extra Time last night.

He told Ronan Quirke that he always wanted Tipp to do well come Championship time even if it meant he didn’t get to ref Munster or All Ireland finals.