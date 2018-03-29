Counties “sold a pup” on inter County structures

Counties ‘may have been sold a pup’ when it comes to the new inter county structures, according to a Tipperary official.

John O’ Shea, chair of West Tipp GAA, says the intention was to ensure certainty for the club player, but that the situation now is anything but.

April was due to be a club only month, but bad weather over two weekends during the inter-county leagues, led to matches being postponed and pushed back.

John O’ Shea says that certainty for the club player was the goal, but that’s not happened.