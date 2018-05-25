Conor Sweeney still a doubt ahead of Cork clash

Football boss Liam Kearns will tonight name his Tipp team to face Cork this weekend.

Tipperary star forward Conor Sweeney is still a doubt ahead of this weekends clash.

Kearns’ side have been given just six days to prepare for their Munster championship semi-final against the rebels having beaten Waterford, with the fixture rescheduled so as to avoid a clash with the county’s hurling team.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Kearns says the short turn around time between games is making it harder for players to recover