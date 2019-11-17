Commercials need to play to their strengths against Milltown

Tipp champions Clonmel Commercials head west today to meet Clare side Milltown Malbay in the club football championship semi final but they have reasons to be confident according to All Ireland winning coach Alan O Connor.

The Tipp side go into this campaign looking to build on previous success in the competition and will look to key players such as Jack and Seamus Kennedy as well as star forward Jason Lonergan.

Clonmel have been in scintillating form to date seeing off Loughmore and JK Brackens in the County semi final and final respectively.

Taking on the Clare side today former Tipp coach Alan O Connor told Tipp FM Sport that Commercials will play to their strengths

Throw in is at 1.30pm in Miltown and Tipp Fm will have live commentary of the Munster Club Senior Football final between Clonmel Commercials and Miltown Malbay.

Our coverage is in association with John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road Clonmel – main Toyota Dealer in South Tipperary.