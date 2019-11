Commercials are through to the Munster club football final.

They beat Milltown Malbay 0-9 to 0-7 after a close encounter in West Clare.

Late Seamus and Jack Kennedy points were enough to see through the Tipp side, who will play Nemo Rangers in the Munster final.

Tipp FM analyst and former Tipp coach Shane Stapleton said Clonmel deserved their win.