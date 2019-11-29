Commercial’s manager happy with their journey ahead of final

All roads lead to Dungarvan for Clonmel Commercials supporters as they prepare to take on Nemo rangers in the Munster Club Senior Football Final this Sunday.

The Tipperary champions defeated JK Brackens in the county final and went on to West Clare where they beat Miltown Malbay of Clare last time out in the Munster semi final.

They now travel East to Fraher field – where they will now renew rivalries with Nemo Rangers – in a repeat of the 2015 final which Commercials won.

Clonmel Commercials manager Charlie McGeever told Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson – they are happy with where the journey is taking them this winter time.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2 o'clock