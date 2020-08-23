Commercials ease to semi-finals as Tipperary SFC continues today

Clonmel Commercials have secured their place in the last four of the FBD County Senior Football Championship.

The reigning county champions made it three wins from three with a 2-13 to three points win over Killenaule yesterday evening.

Elsewhere in the group, Cahir pulled off a big win over Galtee Rovers, winning 5-14 to 14 points.

That result means Galtee Rovers will now play in the relegation playoffs.

The final 3 groups in the county senior football championship will be decided today.

The action begins in Group 1 where Ballyporeen play Moyne/Templetouhy in Cashel at 2 o clock.

At the same time in Boherlahan, Loughmore -Castleiney can qualify for the semi-finals by avoiding defeat against Ardfinnan.

Group 2 is next up at 4 o’clock where Kilsheelan-Kilcash go up against Aherlow in New Inn while at the same time in The Ragg, JK Brackens go up against Upperchurch-Drombane in a winner takes all affair.

The Group stage comes to an end in Group 4 with both games set to throw-in at 6 o clock.

In Dundrum, Moycarkey-Borris meet Arravale Rovers while already qualified Moyle Rovers play Eire Og Annacarty in Cahir.

There’s just one game taking place in the FBD Insurance Intermediate football championship today.

In Group 3, Clonoulty/Rossmore and Fethard will meet in Bansha at 2 o clock, with the winner going through to the semi-finals.

Tipp FM will bring you updates from all the Senior Football Club Championship action today from our reporters across the County, with thanks to Daybreak, Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Rd, Cahir.