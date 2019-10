Clonmel Commercials will be many people’s favourites going into the County Senior Football Final.

They go up against JK Brackens who ended the hopes of defending champions Moyle Rovers in the semi-finals.

Commercials meanwhile saw off the challenge of Loughmore Castleiney to book their place in the decider on November 10th.

County Senior Football manager David Power says Commercials have a wealth of talent at their disposal.