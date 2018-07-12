Colin O’ Riordan is set to make his AFL debut



Colin O’ Riordan is set to make his debut in the AFL for the Sydney Swans this weekend.

The Former Tipp footballer and JK Brackens clubman will line out in their Round 17 game against North Melbourne at the Etihad Stadium.

O’Riordan, from Killea in North Tipp, had initially joined the Sydney Swans in October 2015 on an international rookie contract after impressing at the AFL’s Draft Combine.

He was a promising young player for Tipperary’s underage squads, he won an All-Ireland minor football medal in 2011 and won the same accolade in minor hurling a year later.

O’ Riordan made his senior championship debut for the Tipperary footballers in 2014, and in 2015 he was captain of the U21 side who won a Munster title.