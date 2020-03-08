Colaiste Dun Iascaigh manager on camogie champion’s performance

It was Colaiste Dun Iascaigh Cahir who were crowned All Ireland champions hitting 10-14 to Loreto Navans 1-3 in the All Ireland Camogie Junior D schools Final at Heywood in Laois.

For the South Tipp school, captain Rebecca Burke and full forward Kacey Meehan were starring throughout for Cahir.

The Tipp side led by 6-9 to 1-1 at half time with Kacey Meehan and Emily Coffey hitting the pick of the goals.

After the game, manager of the Cahir side Keith Morrissey told Tipp FM Sport it was a great day for all involved.