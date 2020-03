Colaiste Dun Iascaigh have emerged as victors from this afternoon’s All Ireland Camogie Junior D camogie final.

They were up against St Michael’s Loreto of Navan.

The final score was 10-14 to 1-3 with Kacey Meehan named as Player of the Match for the Cahir girls.

Tipp FM Sport’s Stephen Gleeson was at the match giving Tipp FM live updates throughout the game.

He had this to say at full time.