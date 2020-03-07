Coláiste Dun Iascaigh Cahir take on a Navan school this afternoon in camogie final

The work being put in by club sides has contributed greatly to the success of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh, according to manager Keith Morrrissey.

The Cahir school take on St Micheal’s Loretto Navan this afternoon in the All Ireland Junior D post primary camogie final.

Morrissey added that All Ireland finals don’t come around too often and his players will do everything they can to win it.

Tipp FM will have live updates from the All Ireland Junior D post primary camogie final from 2pm in association with Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir.