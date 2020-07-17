Clubs question ticketing process

Concerns are being raised about the method being used to collect money for tickets ahead of the start of the Tipperary club championships.

Action gets underway tonight in the club football championships, but only 200 people will be permitted at games until August 10th after a delay to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Chair of Kiladangan GAA Club, Seamus Quigley, is one of those getting used to a new system in which people can either prepay for tickets online or from the club secretary.

He’s unhappy with the prospect of clubs having to take bank details from members.

He says they should be allowed to take cash ahead of games, and then send one ticket payment to the Tipperary County Board.

“There’s no way I think a club secretary or club officials in general can get the bank details from 50 to 100 people and have their bank records on our file – it’s just not on.”

“And then to try and process all those on an individual basis online it’s just not on.”

“I don’t know why tickets just couldn’t be allocated from the County Board and the tickets be distributed and moneys taken in and we hand the County Board the money. They say it’s basically so that they can trace who is at the matches.”