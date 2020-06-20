Club games in Tipperary to return early as GAA announces revised return to play schedule

G-A-A pitches are set to open for gaelic football, hurling, ladies football and camogie training next Wednesday.

Contact training and challenge games will be permitted in the Republic of Ireland from Monday June the 29th after the G-A-A revised their return to play schedule this afternoon.

Club fixtures can now be played from July 17th but the association has opted not to move their dates for inter-county.

County panels can resume training from September 14th, with competitions set to get underway in the middle of October.

The full statement reads as follows:

Joint Statementfrom the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the LGFA Covid-19 Update The following changes to the return to activity guidelines are being made after recommendations from this morning’s Covid-19 Advisory Committee . These changes were subsequently endorsed by the GAA, the Camogie Association and the LGFA. This week:

• Open pitches for Adult training next Wednesday, June 24th .

• Open for Minor and below from Saturday, June 27th .

• Both of the above on a non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and all participants have completed the eLearning module and are following the control measures in place (health questionnaire etc).

• On the basis of a maximum of 15 players in a designated area of the field (26 Counties) and 10 players in a designated area of the field (6 Counties).

• Coaching numbers for underage teams to be consistent with Code of Behaviour. From June 29th:

• Allow contact training and challenge games for all from Monday, June 29th (26 Counties).

• We await guidance from the NI Executive in relation to 6 Counties – noncontact training in the numbers outlined above in the interim.

• We also await clarification on what will constitute a close contact versus a casual contact.

• Restriction on participants only attending training sessions to be relaxed from June 29th – subject to government specified maximum of 200 people in the ground.

• Allow Club Fixtures from Friday July 17th .

• No change to inter-county dates (Sept 14th for training; competitions to start on Oct 17th as planned).

• All control measures for players, coaches and other team personnel (completion of health questionnaire, eLearning education etc) is to remain in place until advised otherwise; dressing rooms to remain closed until July 20th

• The Advisory Committee is considering the position in relation to other GAA buildings (such as Club bars that are serving food, Gyms, Handball alleys etc). Guidance will be provided in this context before June 29th .