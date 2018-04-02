Club action from across the Premier

Update: 15.30 – Sean Treacy’s have won their match against Lattin Cullen Gaels in the West Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals – the final score was 1.13 to 1.11.

The refixed 2017 South Senior Football Final Replay didn’t go ahead today – Moyle Rovers were due to face Clonmel Commercials in Fethard, the match will be rescheduled for a later date.

Earlier – In club action around the Premier county today, the other West Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals today sees Sean Treacy’s take on Lattin in Cappawhite – Thow in at 2 pm

While at 5pm, its the turn of Knockavilla versus Golden in Sean Treacy Park.

Toomevara secured victory over Roscrea in their North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship clash yesterday – Final score was 16 points to 1-11.

Cappawhite will take on Cashel in the Semi Final of the West Tipp Intermediate Championship after seeing off Galtee Rovers yesterday. They ran out 1-16 to 1-07 winners.

And Holycross/Ballycahill booked their place in the Mid U 21 A Hurling Championship semi-final after victory over Drom and Inch. The final score was 1-17 to 16 points.