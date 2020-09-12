Close contact of Tipperary jockey, Shane Crosse, has also tested positive for COVID-19

Horse Racing Ireland says all jockeys tested for Covid-19 at Limerick came back negative.

It follows news yesterday that young Tipperary jockey, Shane Crosse, tested positive for the virus and will now have to self-isolate for two weeks.

It means he misses today’s English St Leger at Doncaster where he was supposed to ride Galileo Chrome for Joseph O’Brien.

A close contact of Shane’s, who was already self-isolating, has now also tested positive.

HRI says contact tracing and testing will continue at Joseph O’Brien’s yard and further updates will be provided when available.