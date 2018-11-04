Clonoulty travel to Limerick in Munster Hurling Championship

County champions Clonoulty Rossmore face a daunting task this afternoon, when they meet Na Piarsaigh in the Munster senior hurling semi final.

The Shannonsiders go into the game as favourites, but Clonoulty have overcome a number of tough obstacles on their way to claiming the Dan Breen cup.

Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says Clonoulty have proven themselves…

Throw in in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick is at 1pm today, and Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Munster Van Centre Cahir.