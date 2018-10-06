Clonoulty Rossmore seeking to build on quarter final success

Having seen off a much fancied Kiladangan side in their County Senior Hurling quarter-final Clonoulty Rossmore will be hoping for more success this weekend.

The West champions take on Toomevara in the first of the semi-finals tomorrow afternoon at Semple Stadium.

Clonoulty’s Timmy Hammersley reckons both sides will fancy their chances going into the game.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm in Semple Stadium – it will be followed at 3.30 by the clash of reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg.

