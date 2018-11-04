Clonoulty Rossmore knocked out of Munster Hurling Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore was unable to overcome the Na Piarsaigh challenge in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick earlier.

The Limerick side showed their tournament experience in a dazzling display of hurling, leaving the visitors trailing throughout the match, with Peter Casey and Adrian Breen running riot on the Tipp defence, scoring 2-2 and six points respectively.

The home side are now just one match away from their fifth Munster title since 2011.

The West Tipp side lost out on a scoreline of 3-22 to 0-13.

Michael O’Dwyer is Chairman of Clonoulty, he was disappointed with the result but took solace in knowing they were still county champions.

