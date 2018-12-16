Clonoulty Rossmore crowned Tipperary U21 Hurling champions

Clonoulty Rossmore have added the county Under 21 title to the senior title they won earlier in the year.

In a titanic battle they edged out Thurles Sarsfields 2-12 to 1-12 at Boherlahan this afternoon.

The teams were finely poised at the break with Clonoulty hitting 1-5 to Sarsfields 0-8.

County senior panellist and under 21 All Ireland winner with Tipp this year Dylan Quirke was ill during the week and came on as a sub late on.

He told Tipp FM Sport after the game it was thrilling to win the title today.

