There was silverware handed out in West Tipp this afternoon.

On Sunday, Clonoulty Rossmore took the West Tipp U21 A Hurling title after a 0-15 to 2-5 win over Cashel King Cormacs in Leahy Park.

In the West Tipp Under 21 B Group 2 Championship, Cappawhite Gaels took the title with victory over Knockavilla Kickhams in Golden. The final score in that one was 1-21 to 1-16.