Clonoulty to play Nenagh in Dan Breen Cup Final

The finalists of the County Senior Hurling Championship have been decided.

It’s Clonoulty Rossmore who will play Nenagh Éire Óg in the ultimate stage of the Dan Breen Cup.

Clonoulty were the first to advance to the final after beating tournament newcomers, Toomevara, in the early throw in at Semple stadium.

Clonoulty remained in control throughout the match, building on a five point lead at the break, the match finishing 19 points to 1-10.

In the late throw in, Nenagh Éire Óg beat tournament favourites, Thurles Sarsfields, to book their place in the final.

Despite closing the gap towards the end of the match, the hotly favoured Sars side were unable to turn it around, with pundits remarking that the extra playoff matches last month impacted their hopes of making it five in a row.

The final score in the late throw in 2-18 to 2-15.

The finalists will meet in the home of hurling, Semple Stadium, in two weeks time to decide who will be crowned the County Senior Hurling Champions.